TCNJ Ranked Top Accounting Program in State

The TCNJ Accounting Program has been ranked number 3 out of 17 schools in New Jersey, placing it in the top 15% of all accounting departments in the state.

“The Accounting Department continuously seeks to be recognized as one of the top programs in the surrounding area,” said Dr. Bea Chiang, Department Chair. “This achievement reflects that our accounting program offers a high quality educational experience to prepare our students for the CPA exam and beyond through a rigorous curriculum. This leads recruiters to consistently consider our students as their highly desirable candidates.”

The ranking was done by College Factual which ranked programs offered by four-year colleges and universities. The full report is available here.