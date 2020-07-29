The College of New Jersey Logo

Fall 2020 Virtual Resume Review Sessions

Fall 2020 Resume Review Sessions will begin virtually on Monday, August 31 with Martine Bertin-Peterson, adjunct professor, management & marketing. The schedule for the semester will be:

  • August 31, 2020-December 2, 2020
    • Monday, 8:00-8:50am
    • Monday, 9:00-9:50am
    • Wednesday, 4:00-4:50 pm

There will be no more than two students during each session. Students must cancel with at least 24-hours’ notice. Requests made less than 24 hours prior to a date will be declined. Instructions on sign-ups and resources are available here.

