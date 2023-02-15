TCNJ MBA / MPH Presents Fiona Kanagasingam: Webinar 4/5/23

For National Public Health Week 2023, TCNJ’s Master’s programs in Business Administration and Public Health are thrilled to co-host a webinar featuring Fiona Kanagasingam, Vice President for Equity and Culture at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Fiona’s talk will be held on Wednesday, April 5th at 6:00pm.

Fiona became the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s first vice president for equity and culture in 2022. Prior to her role at RWJF, Fiona cultivated over 20 years of experience as an equity-focused consultant and executive leader across a wide range of industries and organizations including the BIPOC Project, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, and the Community Resource Exchange.

We look forward to learning from Fiona’s unique perspective on the intersections of equity, individual health, and organizational effectiveness. We hope you will join us!

TCNJ MBA / MPH Presents: Fiona Kanagasingam

Wednesday, April 5th

6:00pm

Webinar hosted via Zoom