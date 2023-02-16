2023 MBPC Semi-Finalists Announced

The six semi-finalist teams have been selected to advance to the next round in the Mayo Business Plan Competition. On March 1, the semi-finalists will deliver a presentation before a panel of judges, and the finals will be held in Mayo Concert Hall on March 29, 2023 at 5:00 pm. The finals are open to the TCNJ campus community and public. The top prize of $30,000 will be awarded to the winning team with prizes of $20,000 and $10,000 for second and third place teams.

CrystalCost

Hajer Ali, junior, biomedical engineering

Nitya Devisetti, sophomore, Biology

Venkata (Pooja) Singamneni, sophomore, biology

CrystalCost is a personalized healthcare price transparency tool that aims to serve small businesses and individuals looking to save money on medical costs without compromising quality. Our platform helps users make informed decisions about their healthcare by providing pricing estimates for medical services and offering a range of options to customize based on insurance plan and preferences such as location. With our signature Circle-Line Method, users can efficiently comprehend and compare prices across various providers. With its comprehensive pricing information, cost-saving options, and easy-to-use layout CrystalCost aims to revolutionize healthcare competency and access.

H.E.R.

Molly O’Brien, senior, marketing

Katrine Olsen, senior, communications

H.E.R. for you is a women’s health and wellness empowerment app whose mission is to educate, inspire and transform the lives of young women with chronic health conditions (CHC) through non-medical interventions and a supportive community. Unlike other apps, H.E.R. for you is designed for women, taking into account the specialized health needs and challenges of the greater than 50% of women with diagnosed chronic health conditions. Concepted and designed by two women who understand the daily impact of CHC and who know the importance of scientific information and a supportive community, H.E.R. for you provides users a customizable experience designed to empower personal health agencies and drive wellness outcomes. Health empowerment re-imagined for you.

Kaizen

Sharon Diao, senior, finance

Alessia Tavella, senior, marketing

Cindy Wang, senior, finance

Kaizen aims to be a safe space and social outlet for individuals practicing a sober lifestyle without having to sacrifice the experience of a night out. This speakeasy inspired sober bar, looking to open in New York, is the perfect option for those who choose not to drink or face limitations in consuming alcohol. Our handcrafted, deliciously curated non-alcoholic beverages and small bites are guaranteed to deliver a pleasant experience and redesign the definition of a typical night out on the town.

pGrip

Anthony Pezza, senior, mechanical engineering

Tom Morusiewicz, senior mechanical engineering

John Roache, senior, mechanical engineering

The purpose of the pGrip is to be a grip assistive device for people suffering from Muscular Dystrophy and will aid in grasping common household objects. It will be a glove-like exoskeleton to amplify weak grip strength into a significantly greater force. Given these individuals have weakened muscles, lifting may cause fatigue-induced shaking. The pGrip will also incorporate an optional tremor reducing device to help remedy this issue. Ideally, it will remain low profile and low weight, given consumers would not benefit from unnecessary bulk. Compared to competing designs, the pGrip is unique as it will be the only device consisting of both a grip assist and hand tremor reducer. A functional glove should be comfortable and feel as a natural extension for the user when being worn. This model would also allow for prioritizing accessibility through wearability and financial acquisition.

P & M Connectivity

Brian Puccio, senior, electrical engineering

Athanasios Mertis, senior, accounting

At our core, we believe that every person has the right to access critical information and communication during times of crisis. P&M connectivity’s mission is to empower people in disaster-affected areas by providing them with reliable, immediate, and secure internet access and phone communication through our cutting-edge drone technology. We understand the importance of communication and information during times of crisis, and our drone is specifically designed to bridge the gap between people and critical resources. That’s why we’re dedicated to using our state-of-the-art drone technology to deliver reliable, immediate, and secure internet access and phone communication to individuals and communities affected by natural disasters.

Kinetic Art Display

Reid Carrico, senior, mechanical engineering

Madison Donohue, senior, finance

Tyler Federoko, senior, mechanical engineering

Nicholas Moriello, senior, mechanical engineering

The mission of Kinetic Art Display Unit’s product line is to offer innovative and artistic solutions for showcasing awards at educational institutions, convention centers, and sports arenas, as well as retail items for sales businesses. Our display cases utilize a mechanism that intermittently rotates multiple display shelves, maximizing the visibility of showcased items while maintaining a competitive spatial footprint and reducing wasted space. In today’s technology-driven world, our product stands out as a unique and unparalleled solution in the display market.