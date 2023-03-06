2023 Mayo Business Plan Competition Finalists Announced

The final three teams competing in the 2023 Mayo Business Plan Competition have been selected. A top prize of $30,000 will be awarded to the winning team with prizes of $20,000 and $10,000 for second and third place teams. Open to the public, the live finals will be held on March 29, 5:00pm, in the Mayo Concert Hall. If you cannot make it to campus the Zoom viewing information is below.

The event program is available to view here.

CrystalCost

Hajer Ali, junior, biomedical engineering

Nitya Devisetti, sophomore, Biology

Venkata (Pooja) Singamneni, sophomore, biology

CrystalCost is a personalized healthcare price transparency tool that aims to serve small businesses and individuals looking to save money on medical costs without compromising quality. Our platform helps users make informed decisions about their healthcare by providing pricing estimates for medical services and offering a range of options to customize based on insurance plan and preferences such as location. With our signature Circle-Line Method, users can efficiently comprehend and compare prices across various providers. With its comprehensive pricing information, cost-saving options, and easy-to-use layout CrystalCost aims to revolutionize healthcare competency and access.

H.E.R.

Molly O’Brien, senior, marketing

Katrine Olsen, senior, communications

H.E.R. for you is a women’s health and wellness empowerment app whose mission is to educate, inspire and transform the lives of young women with chronic health conditions (CHC) through non-medical interventions and a supportive community. Unlike other apps, H.E.R. for you is designed for women, taking into account the specialized health needs and challenges of the greater than 50% of women with diagnosed chronic health conditions. Concepted and designed by two women who understand the daily impact of CHC and who know the importance of scientific information and a supportive community, H.E.R. for you provides users a customizable experience designed to empower personal health agencies and drive wellness outcomes. Health empowerment re-imagined for you.

Kinetic Art Display

Reid Carrico, senior, mechanical engineering

Madison Donohue, senior, finance

Tyler Federoko, senior, mechanical engineering

Nicholas Moriello, senior, mechanical engineering

The mission of Kinetic Art Display Unit’s product line is to offer innovative and artistic solutions for showcasing awards at educational institutions, convention centers, and sports arenas, as well as retail items for sales businesses. Our display cases utilize a mechanism that intermittently rotates multiple display shelves, maximizing the visibility of showcased items while maintaining a competitive spatial footprint and reducing wasted space. In today’s technology-driven world, our product stands out as a unique and unparalleled solution in the display market.

Topic: Mayo Business Plan Competition Finals 2023

Time: Mar 29, 2023 05:00 PM Eastern Time