Is Debt Consolidation a Good Move for Someone With Bad Credit?

WalletHub posed a question to Dr. Susan Hume, Associate Professor of Finance in the School of Business, and asked if someone with bad credit should consider debt consolidation. Hume explained that credit impacts many things we wouldn’t even think of such as making purchases, finding insurance, and getting approved for rentals and loans. Hume said that if you find you are unable to pay your monthly payments you can consider debt consolidation which can combine your bills and loans. Hume listed the various pros and cons of debt consolidation and provided helpful information to those considering it. You can read the rest of Hume’s response here.