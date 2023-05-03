School of Business Has Strong Presence at the 26th Annual Celebration of Student Achievement

On Tuesday, April 25, TCNJ School of Business students participated in the 2023 Celebration of Student Achievement, a day-long opportunity for the TCNJ community to engage with the scholarly activity of its members. The School of Business was represented by ten projects presented in the form of papers and posters, which covered a variety of topics from policy and ethics in healthcare to sustainability in the fashion sector. Student presenters, their mentors, and area of study included:

Molly O’Brien and Katrine Olsen, HER for you: Health Empowerment Reimagined , mentored by Jean Brechman.

, mentored by Jean Brechman. William Parr, Joseph Fiordaliso, and Madison Donohue, Herbert B Mayo Student Investment Fund: Investing in the Ewing Community , mentored by Seung Hee Choi.

, mentored by Seung Hee Choi. Victoria Desir, Sustainability Within the Fashion Sector , mentored by Karen Becker.

, mentored by Karen Becker. Madison Fahmy, Matthew Seitz, and Jamie Murtha, Busy Bees Pollinator Gardens: A Business Opportunity for Sustainable Development , mentored by Karen Becker.

, mentored by Karen Becker. Michael Mutnick, Arziki Delauney, Salvatore Zotti, and Thomas Devito, CFA Team Lion Shares Investment Knowledge: Should You Invest in Bank of New York Mellon using the Dividend Growth Model? , mentored by Susan Hume.

, mentored by Susan Hume. Aneta Sieminski, The impact of leadership on employee support during organizational mergers: A psychological contract perspective , mentored by Brenda Ghitulescu.

, mentored by Brenda Ghitulescu. Andres Moreira Orrala, Minorities in a VUCA world , mentored by Waheeda Llilevik.

, mentored by Waheeda Llilevik. Jaclyn Carifi and Kelly Jung, Conceptual Foundations of Explainable Artificial Intelligence , mentored by Abhishek Tripathi.

, mentored by Abhishek Tripathi. Sathya Rameshkumar, Business Policy and Ethics in Healthcare, mentored by Kevin Michels.

All presentations displayed the meticulous work of School of Business students who have been working closely with a select faculty member to enhance the community’s understanding of emerging topics in business or closely adjacent fields. Most projects, in addition to their contribution at the Celebration of Student Achievement, are also the work of Independent Research, a Senior Thesis or Capstone course, or a conference presentation. The School of Business is proud of all presenters and thanks them for their hard work in advancing scholarship at The College of New Jersey.