School of Business Has Strong Presence at the 26th Annual Celebration of Student Achievement

26th Annual Celebration of Student Achievement photos.

On Tuesday, April 25, TCNJ School of Business students participated in the 2023 Celebration of Student Achievement, a day-long opportunity for the TCNJ community to engage with the scholarly activity of its members. The School of Business was represented by ten projects presented in the form of papers and posters, which covered a variety of topics from policy and ethics in healthcare to sustainability in the fashion sector. Student presenters, their mentors, and area of study included:

All presentations displayed the meticulous work of School of Business students who have been working closely with a select faculty member to enhance the community’s understanding of emerging topics in business or closely adjacent fields. Most projects, in addition to their contribution at the Celebration of Student Achievement, are also the work of Independent Research, a Senior Thesis or Capstone course, or a conference presentation. The School of Business is proud of all presenters and thanks them for their hard work in advancing scholarship at The College of New Jersey.

