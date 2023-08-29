New MBA Cohort Begins!

This past weekend, TCNJ’s School of Business was thrilled to welcome 34 students into our Fall 2023 MBA cohort! These dynamic scholars bring a rich diversity of academic knowledge and professional experience to our program. They hail from communities as close by as Ewing NJ, and as far as Accra, Ghana. The energy was palpable as our cohort members got to know each other and collaborated to complete a series of fun team-building activities.

We also had the pleasure of connecting with some great guest speakers. Our Interim Dean, Tammy Dieterich, helped us kick off the day and connect the dots between the MBA Program and the larger School of Business Community. Our Program Assistant, Ro Multari, discussed support resources to help our students feel welcome and cared for. And our excellent faculty primed students on what they can expect in their first semester of MBA coursework.

We cannot wait to see what this great group will accomplish as TCNJ graduate students, and we’ll be rooting for them all the way to graduation!