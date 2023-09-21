Mu Omega Chapter of Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity Wins Two Regional Awards!

The Mu Omega Chapter of the Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity at the College of New Jersey won two Regional awards: the Outstanding Professional Activities Award for a Collegiate Chapter and the R. Nelson Mitchell Outstanding Collegiate Chapter Award!

The awards were presented during the 2023 Grand Chapter Congress. There is a lengthy application and review process for each of the awards. To win these awards is a testament to the chapter’s overall excellence. The following criteria are evaluated when choosing awardees.

Outstanding Professional Activities Award

Delta Sigma Pi presents the Outstanding Professional Activities Award to the chapter that plans and implements the most effective and comprehensive program of professional development focused on practical experience, as well as business ethics and integrity.

R. Nelson Mitchell Outstanding Collegiate Chapter Award

Delta Sigma Pi presents the R. Nelson Mitchell Outstanding Collegiate Chapter Award to the chapter which, through its actions and activities, best promotes the aims and ideals stated in the Purpose of the Fraternity.

Congratulations to all the members of the Mu Omega Chapter at TCNJ for all of their hard work!