Peer Mentors Participate in Lion’s Day Open House

This weekend The College of New Jersey hosted a Lions Day event to provide prospective students with information and resources regarding admissions, academic majors, and campus tours. This unique event allowed prospective students to connect with the TCNJ community. Part of that community is the School of Business Peer Mentors. Side by side with the School of Business faculty, the Peer Mentors enthusiastically shared the student perspective with prospective business students. Despite the rain outside, it was a wonderful day for all!