Finance Students Visit NYC!

A group of finance majors was hosted by two School of Business alumni, Jennifer Graf ’96 and Brandon Klein ’16, in NYC on April 10, 2024. The group was accompanied by Interim Dean Tammy Dieterich, Professor Seung Hee Choi, and Professor Thomas Patrick.

Jennifer and Brandon spoke candidly to the students about their experiences, shared “words of wisdom”, discussed any questions the students had, and even volunteered to continue to mentor them. Laura Smith of TCNJ’s Development Office then arranged for the group to tour the New York Stock Exchange. It was truly a wonderful experience for all of the students!

Thank you to Jennifer and Brandon for the time you gave to our students, to Laura Smith for everything you did to help coordinate the day, and to Professors Choi and Patrick for continuing to be there to support the student’s professional development.