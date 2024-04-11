Management Student Wins HRM Human Resource Management Scholarship

Senior Management major, Lauren Goodger, recently was presented with the HRM Human Resource Management Scholarship. The Human Resource Management Association of Princeton awarded the scholarship. Lauren is currently the outgoing president of TCNJ’s chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).
There to support Lauren when she received the award were Professor Waheeda Lillevik, Associate Professor of Management, and Professor Apryl Roach, Adjunct Professor of Management.
Congratulations Lauren on a well-deserved award!