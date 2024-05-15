What’s next for the Class of 2024?

Dr. Thomas Patrick Featured in WalletHub Article on Cheapest Cars to Insure

The Class of 2024 is ready to turn their tassels. From their unprecedented start as the “COVID class,” starting their studies behind computer screens and masks, to walking across the commencement stage in their caps and gowns, here’s a sampling of what some of TCNJ’s newest grads are up to next:

Benjamin Winkler, electrical engineering

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center as a junior electronics engineer.

Tanvi Sonak, management

NBCUniversal as a software engineering media tech associate.

Sean Hanily, technology education

Back to middle school — to be an industrial arts teacher in Hillsborough Township Public Schools.

Diamond Urey, history and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies

University of Wisconsin-Madison, to start a PhD program in African cultural studies.

Sarah Curtis, nursing

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, as a nurse in the newborn intensive care unit.

Zach Rice, journalism and professional writing

CBS New York, as an assignment desk assistant.

Grayson Leslie, speech-language pathology and audiology

The University of South Carolina for a master’s degree in speech-language pathology.

Amechelle Leander, public health

The Dengue Branch of the CDC’s Division of Vector-Borne Diseases in San Juan Puerto Rico, for an internship through the prestigious Public Health Entomology for All program.

Duro Ajayi, physics

New York Giants training camp. (The undrafted free agent attended the rookie minicamp last weekend!)

Matthew Lankford, marketing

Credit Union of New Jersey, as a marketing coordinator.

Gianna Marrano, music education

Howell Township Public Schools, teaching K–5 general music.

Matthew Palacios, kinesiology and health sciences

Thomas Jefferson University for a doctorate of physical therapy.

Cameron Keating, sociology

Indiana University – Bloomington for a PhD in sociology.

Alexa Giacoio, communication studies

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. as a sales analyst.

Other members of the Class of 2024 will go to work for one of these companies:

AT&T, Becton Dickinson, BeiGene, Bristol Myers Squibb, Charles Schwab, Chubb Insurance, Cushman & Wakefield, Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Deloitte, EisnerAmper, Ernst & Young, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Honeywell, Jaros, Baum & Bolles, JP Morgan Chase, Lockheed Martin, Merck, MetLife, Montgomery County Schools, New Jersey Office of the Public Defender, NJ Department of Agriculture, Northrop Grumman, Overlook Medical Center, PwC, Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, Turner Construction Company, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

… or attend one of these grad schools:

Brandeis University, Columbia University, Drexel University, NYU, Penn State University, Purdue University, Savannah College of Art and Design, University College London, Villanova University, Virginia Tech University, Wake Forest University, Yale University.

Congratulations to all of our graduates. We look forward to following your success!