Economics Professor and Students Present at the 38th Annual Conference of the PA Economics Association

On May 31, 2024, Associate Professor of Economics, Donka Brodersen, and two Economics Students (Seraphina Plewa, Senior; and Douglas Nguyen, Sophomore) traveled to Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania to present at the 38th Annual Conference of the Pennsylvania Economics Association. The annual conference provides an opportunity for students to network, build leadership skills, receive collegial feedback on current research, and provides opportunities to publish research.

The group presented a paper on, “Covid-19 Pandemic Wealth Inequity: An Analysis of Wealth Differentials by Income Levels, Race, and Religion.”

Each year, the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Economics Association invites students to enter the Best Undergraduate Paper Contest. The top 3 papers receive a small monetary prize, an award, photos on the PEA website, and opportunities for complimentary publication. This year senior Seraphina Plewa took 3rd place in the contest with her paper on, “The Impact of Labor Unions on the Gender Wage Gap in the United States.” Congratulations Seraphina!