As part of their #WiBEMemberMonday, Women in BizEd recently featured TCNJ School of Business Interim Dean Tammy Dieterich. The post described her as “a passionate leader in higher education” who “embodies a dedication to fostering inclusive and supportive academic communities.” We are extremely proud to have such a passionate and dedicated leader in the School of Business!

Congratulations Interim Dean Dieterich on this recognition!