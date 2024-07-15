Accounting Student Wins PCAOB Scholarship!

TCNJ Faculty and 2021 Economics Graduate Publish Research on Social Media Marketing in the Casino Industry

The TCNJ School of Business congratulates Shirley Chen, on receiving the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Scholarship! The Accounting Department nominated Shirley, a junior Accounting major with minors in Information Systems Technology and Economics. Recently, Department Chair, Dr. Sunita Ahlawat was notified that Shirley was selected to receive a $15,000 scholarship!

Since 2011, the PCAOB has administered a scholarship program for undergraduate and graduate accounting students enrolled in accredited U.S. colleges and universities. The PCAOB Scholars Program is mandated by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and is funded through monetary penalties collected as part of PCAOB enforcement actions.

The PCAOB Scholars Program seeks to benefit students who are likely to become auditors and to make a difference to students who might otherwise choose a different career path. The scholarship is awarded through a nomination process. For the academic year 2024-2025, The College of New Jersey School of Business Accounting Program was selected to submit one nomination.

For students to be nominated they must:

be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate accounting program in a U.S. college or university.

be enrolled in the institution beginning August 1st of the awarded academic year.

demonstrate an interest and aptitude in accounting and auditing as evidenced by an overall GPA of 3.3 or higher or being in the top 1/3 of their overall class.

demonstrate high ethical standards.

not be an employee or child of an employee of PCAOB.

demonstrate financial need.

Join us in congratulating Shirley Chen on this amazing achievement!