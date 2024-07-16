Longtime faculty members retire

Campus may feel quieter when classes aren’t in session, but this summer it feels even a bit emptier as 10 of TCNJ’s long-time, beloved faculty members have recently retired. We’re already missing them.

Geralyn Altmiller, nursing | 9 years



Lynn Bradley, chemistry | 30 years

Lynn Braender, accounting and information systems | 33 years

Dolores Dzubaty, nursing | 28 years

Janet Gray, women’s, gender, and sexuality studies | 24 years

David Hunt, chemistry | 18 years

Emilie Lounsberry, journalism and professional writing | 17 years

Steve O’Brien, integrative STEM education | 17 years

Brian Potter, political science | 20 years

Ching-Tai Shih, mechanical engineering | 34 years

“The part I loved most about teaching at TCNJ was the student-faculty interaction,” Dzubaty says. I met students in large classes and in small clinical groups, so it was easy to get to know the students who must have felt the same way as they frequently just “stopped by” in the office.”

Hunt, who was selected by students to give the faculty address at both the 2010 and 2020 commencements, agrees: “I will miss working with students during scheduled hours in my office, referred to as ‘the black hole,’ he says.

Some, like Altmiller, won’t leave teaching behind completely: she’ll continue to work as a consultant with other schools to help them align their programs to national standards. But she does have some non-academic goals in mind, too.

“I am going to work less on nursing and more on my golf game, which needs a lot of work!” she says.

Additional faculty members set to retire later this summer include:

Ashley Borders, psychology | 15 years

Holly Haynes, philosophy, religion, and classical studies | 19 years