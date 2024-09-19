On September 17, 2024, the School of Business held a Welcome Back Celebration & Networking Fair. Students were provided the opportunity to network with one another, as well as with members of the School’s Student Organizations, TCNJ’s Career Center, Center for Global Engagement, Student Leadership Development Office, and the School of Business Graduate Programs. They were able to grab some treats, frisbees, or a stress ball, play some games, and guess how many M&Ms were in the jar! Despite the clouds, it was a perfect afternoon!