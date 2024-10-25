What’s the deal with all the teal?

TCNJ’s colors may be blue and gold, but this week, management major Matt Smock ’26 is adding some teal accents.

On Friday, October 25, the exteriors of the Brower Student Center and Trenton Hall will light up teal to help raise awareness for Occipital Neuralgia. ON is a chronic nerve pain condition often caused by concussions or whiplash injuries, and for Smock, it’s personal.

When he was a child, his sister’s life was forever changed after a softball injury, and he watched her struggle to find a diagnosis and long-lasting treatment for her constant head pain. Today, the siblings work together to raise awareness through the Occipital Neuralgia Foundation, which his sister founded.

Here, Matt explains more about ON and his hopes for this special TCNJ glow up.

Q: Can you talk more about your sister’s experience and why this foundation is so important to you?

A: When she was 13, my sister Kayla collided with a teammate and sustained a head injury. She couldn’t go to school because of daily doctor appointments and debilitating pain. She couldn’t even comfortably rest her head on a pillow because it was so sensitive to the touch. She traveled across seven states, saw over 50 specialists, and went through numerous medications, injections, therapies, and surgeries, but no one understood what was happening. For years, she was misdiagnosed when, in reality, the nerves in the back of her head had become compressed. This delayed diagnosis is all too common for people dealing with ON. My sister lacked the support she needed early in her journey, which is why she later created the first nonprofit organization dedicated to ON.

Q: Why is it important to you that TCNJ help in raising awareness?

A: Many students are involved in athletics and other physical activities on campus, and concussions are common for our age group. ON is often misdiagnosed as post-concussion syndrome, migraines, or even anxiety, but students need to be aware that if symptoms persist, it could be ON, and it’s important to get checked. By hosting this event, TCNJ can shine a light on ON, perhaps helping someone understand their own pain and connecting them to the support they need.

Q: Tell us about your illumination campaign and what it will look like this year.

A: I’m proud to announce that nearly 70 places around the world will light up teal this month. These landmarks include Niagara Falls, One World Trade Center, and the stadiums for three National Football League teams: the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens. We made an extra effort to encourage NFL stadiums to participate, given the high prevalence of concussions in the sport.

Q: When we all see the teal lights around campus, what message do you hope it sends?

A: I want people to know that my sister’s situation does not have to be the norm. Patients who receive a diagnosis in a timely manner experience better results from appropriate treatments. The longer a patient deals with nerve damage, the less effective their treatments are going to be. By spreading awareness about this condition, we can help ensure that those who suffer from it have a strong community behind them, dedicated to finding quick and long-lasting pain relief.

— Corinne Coakley ’25