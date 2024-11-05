TCNJ School of Business Holds Its 14th Annual Women’s Leadership Summit

On October 30, 2024, The College of New Jersey School of Business hosted its 14th Annual Women’s Leadership Summit. This year’s keynote speaker was Sylvia Baffour, a renowned speaker, emotional intelligence expert, and author of “I Dare You to Care – Using Emotional Intelligence to Inspire, Influence, and Achieve Remarkable Growth.” Sylvia presented the 5 Strategies of Emotional Intelligence to a sold-out crowd, sharing personal stories along the way, such as how she met Maya Angelou by chance and spent the next 12 years having Thanksgiving Dinner with her and her family.

The crowd was treated to several motivational and inspirational moments throughout the day by Dr. Monquea Clark, Founder of Agape Healing & Wellness Studio. Dr. Clark inspired the group to take all they were learning with them to carry forward in their day-to-day lives.

Attendees had the option of choosing one of two breakout sessions: “The Key To Unlocking Internal Peace Amidst External Chaos” presented by Triccia Ramos, a high-performance coach, and “Break Free: Unveiling 3 Secrets to Self-Sabotage, Embrace Self-Empowerment, and Manifest Your Dream Life!“ presented by TCNJ alumni Denise Fuchs, RN, BSN, CCM.

Following lunch and Human Bingo networking activity, Dr. Tamar Spitzer and Dr. Sandra Schwartz presented an interactive workshop entitled, “Embracing Stress: Turning Pressure into Power”.

The day ended with Interim Dean Tammy Dieterich asking attendees to contribute to a Post-it Graffiti Wall and leave a note with something they were taking away from the day, a connection they made, how they can help other attendees, and points of inspiration.

One attendee shared, “I was very grateful to be part of the event and am still basking in the aftermath of an uplifting and inspiring day. I hope to bring my team with me next year.”

Thank you to our sponsors: Johnson & Johnson, the TCNJ Alumni Association, Withum, NJSBDC, and Mercadien, and thank you to our presenters and attendees for helping us make this another successful event!