Management Department Annual Alumni Night

On November 6, 2024, the Management Department hosted its Annual Alumni Night. The Management faculty, joined by Management majors, and undeclared business majors interested in Management, listened to an alumni panel share their insights and advice to help students stand out and make them more attractive to employers, skills students should start building now, challenges and rewards in their careers, networking, and the importance of mentorship.

The panel included Carla Perez ’23, Allissa Hubler ’17, Aneta Sieminski ’23, Kyle Gankiewicz ’21, Matthew Giannella ’23, Matthew Arnold ’21, Shannon Gill ’21, Brianna Apen ’23, Madison Lubin ’24, and Nicholas Esposito ’22.

It was an engaging evening and a wonderful opportunity for current students to connect with faculty and alumni. Thank you to our alumni for joining us and sharing their expertise.

