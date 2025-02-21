The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

School of Business Students Receives CAPM Certification

School of Business Students Receives CAPM Certification

Logan O’Connor, a Senior Management major, with a Minor in IST, received the CAPM (Certified Associate in Project Management) Certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI).  The certification, intended for college students and those new to the field, requires at least 23 hours of project management education before taking the exam and demonstrates an understanding of project management fundamentals, terminology, and processes. PMI approved the course content of IST 330 (Managing Projects and Work Groups), taught by Adjunct Professor David Saul, as meeting the requirement.

According to the PMI:  The CAPM is ranked #1 out of “The 9 Most In-Demand Professional Certifications” by Entrepreneur Media, Inc. Earning the CAPM certification can help with career advancement, increase earning potential, and position the recipient to pursue other PMI certifications including the gold standard in project management certification, the PMP.

Congratulations Logan on this achievement!

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices