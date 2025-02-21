School of Business Students Receives CAPM Certification

Logan O’Connor, a Senior Management major, with a Minor in IST, received the CAPM (Certified Associate in Project Management) Certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI). The certification, intended for college students and those new to the field, requires at least 23 hours of project management education before taking the exam and demonstrates an understanding of project management fundamentals, terminology, and processes. PMI approved the course content of IST 330 (Managing Projects and Work Groups), taught by Adjunct Professor David Saul, as meeting the requirement.

According to the PMI: The CAPM is ranked #1 out of “The 9 Most In-Demand Professional Certifications” by Entrepreneur Media, Inc. Earning the CAPM certification can help with career advancement, increase earning potential, and position the recipient to pursue other PMI certifications including the gold standard in project management certification, the PMP.

Congratulations Logan on this achievement!