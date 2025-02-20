The College of New Jersey Logo

Stephanie Horner Elected to NAPAHE Board of Directors

In January, Stephanie Horner, Assistant to the Dean for TCNJ’s School of Business, was elected to a three-year term on the Board of Directors for NAPAHE. NAPAHE is a national organization for professionals supporting leaders in higher education. Stephanie has been a member of NAPAHE since 2019, a member of the NAPAHE Annual Conference Planning Committee since 2021, and has been the co-lead and lead of NAPAHE’s Conference Ambassador Program since 2022. This year she revamped the Ambassador Program and created a new Buddy Program, pairing small groups of interested first-time conference attendees with an ambassador. The purpose of the Buddy Program is to assist first-time attendees with navigating the conference, expanding their network, sharing conference experiences, exchanging ideas, and having a point of contact throughout the conference.

When Stephanie was elected to the Board of Directors, she became the first person of her title to become a member of the Board. She joins Heather Fehn, TCNJ’s Chief of Staff & Secretary to the Board of Trustees, and other Presidential & Chancellor Assistants on the Board. She was also appointed by the new Chair of the Board, Rolanda Burney, as the Vice Chair of the NAPAHE Conference Planning Committee.

Congratulations!

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

