Stephanie Horner Elected to NAPAHE Board of Directors

In January, Stephanie Horner, Assistant to the Dean for TCNJ’s School of Business, was elected to a three-year term on the Board of Directors for NAPAHE. NAPAHE is a national organization for professionals supporting leaders in higher education. Stephanie has been a member of NAPAHE since 2019, a member of the NAPAHE Annual Conference Planning Committee since 2021, and has been the co-lead and lead of NAPAHE’s Conference Ambassador Program since 2022. This year she revamped the Ambassador Program and created a new Buddy Program, pairing small groups of interested first-time conference attendees with an ambassador. The purpose of the Buddy Program is to assist first-time attendees with navigating the conference, expanding their network, sharing conference experiences, exchanging ideas, and having a point of contact throughout the conference.

When Stephanie was elected to the Board of Directors, she became the first person of her title to become a member of the Board. She joins Heather Fehn, TCNJ’s Chief of Staff & Secretary to the Board of Trustees, and other Presidential & Chancellor Assistants on the Board. She was also appointed by the new Chair of the Board, Rolanda Burney, as the Vice Chair of the NAPAHE Conference Planning Committee.

Congratulations!