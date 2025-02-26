Authors Joe Judge & Dr. Mike Merrill Visit TCNJ

Last week the School of Business sponsored several events with the co-authors of “Leadership is Overcoming the Natural“, Joe Judge and Dr. Mike Merrill. They spent the day speaking to varying groups across campus. Their day started with a breakfast with members of the Staff Senate, that was co-sponsored by the School of Business and Staff Senate. Then they joined the 4th Annual Excellence Teaching and Learning Summit and presented one of the afternoon sessions to faculty, “Reconnecting Your Why“.

The Senators of Business, IMASC, DSP, and the School of Business also sponsored a talk entitled, “Leading into Your Future”, as part of Exit Strategy Week. They ended their day by visiting Professor Fuhe Jin’s Introduction to Leadership class. It was an amazing and full day for everyone.

Finally, they both graciously returned to campus the next day and met with a group of student leaders in the Intercultural Center before heading home. As a gift, the first 25 attendees at each session were provided a copy of their book, compliments of the School of Business.

We would like to sincerely thank Joe Judge & Dr. Mike Merrill for sharing their time with all of us at TCNJ and their perspective on the development of leadership!