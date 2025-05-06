The College of New Jersey Logo

Winner Emerges in SOBIC Art Contest!

This semester, the School of Business Inclusion Council held an art contest that was open to all TCNJ students. There were specific requirements that had to be met for the artwork. The piece should:

  • embody themes of inclusivity, diversity, and belonging within the context of the business school.
  • promote an environment where all students feel welcome, regardless of background, identity, or experience.
  • be linked to business concepts (e.g., entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, global business, teamwork, ethical practices, etc.)  and/or business organizations at TCNJ while aligning with the inclusivity theme.
  • resemble a business practice or initiative with the theme of DEI closely aligned with it.

Congratulations to freshman Fine Arts major, Sky Pinkett, whose piece, entitled “The Business of Being Complete,” was chosen as the winner!

The artwork will be on display in the Business Building lounge starting later this summer.

 

2025 sobic art contest winner the business of being complete

