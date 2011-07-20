Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

Senior Thesis in Economics

The senior thesis is the capstone course for economics majors. It requires both an oral and written presentation. Students present their theses at a conference of undergraduate economics students from Delaware Valley Colleges. This conference has traditionally been held at Ursinus College in mid-to-late April. Students also present to the economics faculty and TCNJ community during the Celebration of Student Achievement at the end of the spring semester. Contact your thesis advisor for the specific requirements for each presentation and the date when the written version is due.

View Economics Thesis Handbook

Completion of the senior thesis takes place in two courses:

Additional Information

If you wish to complete an honors version of ECO 495 you must contact Prof. Vandegrift at x2294 or vandedon@tcnj.edu.

See more about the Omicron Delta Epsilon Undergraduate Business and Economic Conference here.

Click here to view Senior Theses in Economics from 2001 – present.

Economics 494 – Senior Thesis Preparation

View course description, requirements, and learning outcomes here.

Economics 495 – Senior Thesis in Economics

View course description, requirements, and learning outcomes here.