School of Business Academic Awards 2023

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Awards Ceremony on April 27, 2023.
- Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Justin Marchant
- Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Patrick DiPasquale
- Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Award – Matt Duca
- Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Gianna Catalano and Justin Cooper
- Beverly Kaye Awards –Ryan Benedict & Aneta Sieminski
- Accounting Academic Merit Awards – Jaclyn Carifi, Corinne Scheddin, and Michael.Wertz
Top Academic Honors
Academic Honors in Accounting
- Michael.Wertz
- Jaclyn Jade Carifi
- Corinne Scheddin
Academic Honors in Economics
- Matthew Duca
- Arnaav S. Walia
- Namitha Sethuraman
Academic Honors in Finance
- Jinette Ruiz
- Dylan Catania
- Igor Solomonovic
Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business
- Elizabeth Askin
- Zoe Iovino
- Erin Vaccaro
Academic Honors in Management
- Matthew Ryan Giannella
- Ryan T. Benedict
- Aneta Sieminski
Academic Honors in Marketing
- Gianna Catalano and Justin Cooper (tie)
- Kristen Libonati
Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business:
- Alpha Kappa Psi – Andie Le
- American Marketing Association – Justin Marchant
- Beta Alpha Psi – Sarah Rulkiewicz
- CEO Peer Mentors – Madison Donohue
- Delta Sigma Pi – Michael Wertz
- Economics Club – Aaron Kopew
- Institute of Management Accountants Student Chapter – Michael Wertz
- National Association of Black Accountants – Nila Addo
- Pi Sigma Epsilon – Joseph Campbell
- Society for Human Resource Management – Aneta Sieminski
- Women in Business – Erin Vaccaro