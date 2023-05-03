TCNJ Faculty and 2021 Economics Graduate Publish Research on Social Media Marketing in the Casino Industry

School of Business Academic Awards 2023

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Awards Ceremony on April 27, 2023.

Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Justin Marchant

– Justin Marchant Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Patrick DiPasquale

– Patrick DiPasquale Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Award – Matt Duca

– Matt Duca Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Gianna Catalano and Justin Cooper

– Gianna Catalano and Justin Cooper Beverly Kaye Awards –Ryan Benedict & Aneta Sieminski

–Ryan Benedict & Aneta Sieminski Accounting Academic Merit Awards – Jaclyn Carifi, Corinne Scheddin, and Michael.Wertz

Top Academic Honors

Academic Honors in Accounting

Michael.Wertz Jaclyn Jade Carifi Corinne Scheddin

Academic Honors in Economics

Matthew Duca Arnaav S. Walia Namitha Sethuraman

Academic Honors in Finance

Jinette Ruiz Dylan Catania Igor Solomonovic

Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business

Elizabeth Askin Zoe Iovino Erin Vaccaro

Academic Honors in Management

Matthew Ryan Giannella Ryan T. Benedict Aneta Sieminski

Academic Honors in Marketing

Gianna Catalano and Justin Cooper (tie) Kristen Libonati

Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business:

