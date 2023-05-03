Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

School of Business Academic Awards 2023

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Awards Ceremony on April 27, 2023. 

Top Academic Honors

Academic Honors in Accounting

  1. Michael.Wertz
  2. Jaclyn Jade Carifi
  3. Corinne Scheddin

Academic Honors in Economics

  1. Matthew Duca
  2. Arnaav S. Walia
  3. Namitha Sethuraman

Academic Honors in Finance

  1. Jinette Ruiz
  2. Dylan Catania
  3. Igor Solomonovic

Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business

  1. Elizabeth Askin
  2. Zoe Iovino
  3. Erin Vaccaro

 Academic Honors in Management

  1. Matthew Ryan Giannella
  2. Ryan T. Benedict
  3. Aneta Sieminski

Academic Honors in Marketing

  1. Gianna Catalano and Justin Cooper (tie)
  2. Kristen Libonati

Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business:

