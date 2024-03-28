Golden Connections Wins First-Place at the 2024 Mayo Business Plan Competition

TCNJ Faculty and 2021 Economics Graduate Publish Research on Social Media Marketing in the Casino Industry

Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Mark Tarallo Examines How Remote Workers Can Take More Effective Breaks

TCNJ School of Business Awarded $50,000 Grant from Santander Bank to Bolster Student Innovation and Experiential Learning

Congratulations to Lauren Cunningham (Senior, Marketing major), Emma Route (Junior, Chemistry major), and Sangam Shivaprasad (Senior, Biology major) on winning the first-place price of $30,000 in the 2024 Mayo Business Plan Competition. The final three teams presented their plans to the judges and a live audience on March 27, 2024, in Mayo Concert Hall at TCNJ.

Golden Connections (GC) is an AI-powered health and wellness digital application platform designed for the unique needs of seniors and caregivers prioritizing aging at home. This user-friendly platform features Grace, an AI assistant that can help seniors with everyday tasks and reminders, as well as provide health and wellness insights based on speech biomarker analysis. Additionally, Golden Connections offers caregivers peace of mind through customized wellness reports, a supportive care community, and a specialized marketplace all designed to assist families in providing quality loving care.

Second Place, 2nd Chance

Caley Cortezano, Junior, Public Health major

Alex Fabiano, Senior, Interdisciplinary Business major

Dylan Romanski, Senior, Finance major

Third Place: Girls Got Your Back

Olivia Chiarella, Junior, Communications major

Victoria Dasilva, Junior, Finance major

Tatiana Sawka, Junior, Marketing major

Madilynne Slifer, Senior, Marketing major

Congratulations to all the teams!