Golden Connections Wins First-Place at the 2024 Mayo Business Plan Competition

Congratulations to Lauren Cunningham (Senior, Marketing major), Emma Route (Junior, Chemistry major), and Sangam Shivaprasad (Senior, Biology major) on winning the first-place price of $30,000 in the 2024 Mayo Business Plan Competition. The final three teams presented their plans to the judges and a live audience on March 27, 2024, in Mayo Concert Hall at TCNJ.
Golden Connections (GC) is an AI-powered health and wellness digital application platform designed for the unique needs of seniors and caregivers prioritizing aging at home. This user-friendly platform features Grace, an AI assistant that can help seniors with everyday tasks and reminders, as well as provide health and wellness insights based on speech biomarker analysis. Additionally, Golden Connections offers caregivers peace of mind through customized wellness reports, a supportive care community, and a specialized marketplace all designed to assist families in providing quality loving care.
Second Place, 2nd Chance
- Caley Cortezano, Junior, Public Health major
- Alex Fabiano, Senior, Interdisciplinary Business major
- Dylan Romanski, Senior, Finance major
Third Place: Girls Got Your Back
- Olivia Chiarella, Junior, Communications major
- Victoria Dasilva, Junior, Finance major
- Tatiana Sawka, Junior, Marketing major
- Madilynne Slifer, Senior, Marketing major
Congratulations to all the teams!