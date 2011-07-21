Change of Major/Second Major Guidelines

The School of Business application window opens at the start of the fall and spring semesters. All applications must be submitted by the deadline. Please review this page in its entirety for application steps and major entrance requirements. Application instructions and specific major entrance requirements are listed below.

Applications for Change of Major are now closed. It will reopen on January 27, 2025. The deadline for Spring Change of Major is March 7, 2025.

Application Steps/Timeline

Step 1: Make sure you are eligible to apply (see each major’s requirements). You are eligible if you fall into any of the below categories:

Pre-Major: You are currently completing prerequisite coursework (if needed) for the required foundation course(s) for your desired major. If you are accepted into the pre-major, you must successfully complete prerequisite coursework (if needed) AND register for the foundation coursework in the semester immediately following semester. Failure to do so will result in dismissal from the pre-major. Pre-Major: You are currently completing the foundation coursework for your desired major. If you are accepted into the pre-major, you must successfully complete the foundation coursework with the minimum grade requirement(s) to be fully accepted into the major. Failure to do so will result in dismissal from the pre-major. Major: You have successfully completed the foundation coursework with the minimum required grade(s).



Once students have successfully completed all foundation coursework with the minimum required grade(s), they will be fully accepted into major status.

Please note that students should apply no later than one semester after completing the required foundation coursework for their desired major.

Step 2: Complete and submit all application materials via the CHANGE OF MAJOR APPLICATION.

Change of Major Form Instructions: Only list the foundation course(s) for your desired major (see each major’s requirements). Though the change of major form directs you to do so, DO NOT SEEK DEPARTMENT CHAIR APPROVAL FOR YOUR NEW MAJOR. If you are currently completing the foundation course(s), list “IP” for grade. If you are not yet registered for the foundation course(s), leave the grade section blank. If you are adding a second major, please be sure to list the second major as “Second Major” and indicate that you are NOT dropping your current major. If you want to add the new major as your primary major, list it under “New Major” and your current major under “Second Major.” If you intend to make your new major the primary major, you must first receive your current department chair’s signature on the form before submitting your application. Please note that the only business major that can be combined with another business major is the Economics, BA degree program.



Unofficial Transcript: You will need to download your unofficial transcript from PAWS and then upload into the online application. If you need help accessing your unofficial transcript, review instructions HERE.



Your prospective major may require additional application materials (resume, essay, or Interdisciplinary Business preliminary plan). Please review each major’s requirement’s below.



Step 3: After the application deadline has passed, all applications will be reviewed by the respective department chair. You will receive an email within three weeks after the deadline notifying you of your change of major decision. Please refrain from emailing us regarding application decisions if it is within the three-week window of the application deadline.

Application Review: The application review process will begin immediately following the deadline. You will be notified of your application status via your TCNJ email account within three weeks of the application deadline. Please refrain from emailing us about acceptance decisions if it is within the three-week window after the deadline has passed. Entrance into major/pre-major may be competitive. Other factors beyond the listed entrance requirements (such as GPA, relevant coursework, and capacity limitations) may play a role in your application review process. Due to prerequisites and course offerings, some majors may require (an) additional semester(s) to complete the degree.

Additional Review for Pre-Majors: At the end of each semester, all pre-majors will be reviewed to determine whether or not the student should remain in the pre-major for one additional semester, be fully accepted into major status, or be dismissed from the pre-major.

Status Change in PAWS: If you have been accepted into your new major as either a Pre-Major or Major, your change of major form will be forwarded to Records & Registration so that your new Pre-Major/Major may be processed in PAWS. Upon processing of your new Pre-Major/Major, you will be assigned a faculty advisor within your Pre-Major/Major. Please note that if you are a Pre-Major, you will still need to utilize the What-If feature in PAWS to view your major requirements.

Advising Assistance: Prior to applying to one of the business majors, we strongly suggest you reach out to the respective department chair for your prospective major for advising. Also, please be sure to utilize the “What-If” tool in PAWS to review your completed and remaining requirements for your prospective major. For additional guidance, you may refer to our major check sheets and suggested four-year sequences.

Excel Training: Though not a requirement for the change of major application process, it is STRONGLY recommended that students acquire training in Excel. The LinkedIn Learning course Excel Essential Training (Office 365/Microsoft 365) with Dennis Taylor provides foundational preparation. Log into LinkedIn Learning via today.tcnj.edu to access this course.

Accounting Entrance Requirements

Essay

1-2 pages, typed, double-spaced: Address your interest in the major, why you believe this major is a good fit, and your potential career interests that align with your prospective major. Include your name and PAWS ID on your essay.



Foundation Coursework

Minimum grade of “B- or higher” in ACC 201: Financial Accounting Requisite: Department consent for non-business majors



Department Chair: Dr. Sunita Ahlawat

See Major Check Sheet and Suggested Four Year Sequence for requirements and advising assistance.

Economics Entrance Requirements

Foundation Coursework

Minimum grade of “C” in ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics Minimum grade of “C” in ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics Prerequisite for both ECO 101 and ECO 102: completion of MAT 95: Intermediate Algebra OR math placement into MAT 119/120 or higher



Department Chair: Dr. Bozena Leven

See Major Check Sheet and Suggested Four Year Sequence for requirements and advising assistance.

Finance Entrance Requirements

Resume

Foundation Coursework

Minimum grade of “B” in FIN 201: Financial Methods Prerequisites for FIN 201 ECO 101 or ECO 102 Prerequisite for both ECO 101 and ECO 102: completion of MAT 95: Intermediate Algebra OR math placement into MAT 119/120 or higher STA 115 or STA 215 or ECO 105 Prerequisite for STA 115: None Prerequisite/Corequisite for STA 215: MAT 125/127 (may be completed either before or while completing STA 215) Prerequisite/Corequisite for ECO 105: Math placement MAT 119/120 or higher OR must complete MAT 95 (if placement into MAT 95) either before or while completing ECO 105



Department Chair: Dr. Seung Hee Choi

Finance Change of Major Advising Video

See Major Check Sheet and Suggested Four Year Sequence for requirements and advising assistance.

Interdisciplinary Business Entrance Requirements

Preliminary Plan (see Advising Resources page)

Must be approved by one of the Interdisciplinary Business (IDB) faculty members: Nancy Lasher, Dr. Kevin Michels, or Dr. Susanna Monseau. Please reach out to one of the IDB faculty members well in advance of the change of major application deadline.



Foundation Coursework:

Minimum grade of “C+” in BUS 200: Legal/Regulatory Environment of Business Prerequisites for BUS 200: Department consent and completion or exemption of FYW 102 and FYS coursework (or exemption from FYS, if external transfer student). Please note that FYS was previously coded as FSP, and FYW 102 was previously coded as WRI 102.



Advising Assistance:

Department Chair: Dr. John McCarty

IDB Faculty Members: Dr. Susanna Monseau

See Major Check Sheet and Suggested Four Year Sequence for requirements and advising assistance.

Management Entrance Requirements

Essay

1-2 pages, typed, double-spaced: Address your interest in the major, why you believe this major is a good fit, and your potential career interests that align with your prospective major. Include your name and PAWS ID on your essay.



Foundation Coursework:

Minimum grade of “C” in MGT 201: Management Principles and Practices (no prerequisite)



Department Chair: Dr. Brenda Ghitulescu

See Major Check Sheet and Suggested Four Year Sequence for requirements and advising assistance.

Marketing Entrance Requirements

Foundation Coursework:

Minimum grade of “C+” in MKT 201: Marketing Principles (no prerequisite)



Foundation Coursework:

Minimum grade of “C” in either: STA 115 (no prerequisite) or STA 215 (prerequisite or corequisite of MAT 125 or MAT 127) OR MAT 125 or MAT 127 (prerequisite for both: math placement or completion of placement coursework)



Department Chair: Dr. John McCarty

See Major Check Sheet and Suggested Four Year Sequence for requirements and advising assistance.

If you have any questions regarding the School of Business change of major application process, please email Gavin Farber (farberg@tcnj.edu), Coordinator for Undergraduate Advising, or the respective department chair for your desired major.