Career Resources

Economics

A degree in economics combines broad-based general training with analytical and technical skills that are highly marketable. Consequently, our graduates find employment in a wide range of areas. In recent years, economics majors at TCNJ began work as Asset Managers, Insurance Underwriters, Utility Analysts, Researchers, Financial Consultants, and Managers at some of the best organizations in the country. Prudential Insurance, National Semiconductor Corp., Dean Witter, Bloomberg Associates, Goldman Sachs, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia have all hired recent TCNJ graduates. In addition, economics majors at TCNJ have been admitted to some of the best graduate business schools, law schools, and graduate programs in economics.

The wide range of options open to economics majors is an important benefit. The economy is changing rapidly and fields that growing today may be shrinking tomorrow. Ten years after graduation, people often find themselves in jobs that are only remotely related to their first job out of college. Training in economics gives you the ability to land a first job and to achieve long-term career growth.

Marketing

“The education that I received at The College of New Jersey’s School of Business has left me well-poised for the real world. Understanding business theory is undoubtedly important for any new grad. However, it was the hands-on and collaborative, group work as well as the exercises in actual business planning that have proved invaluable throughout my career. Being able to ‘hit the ground running’ the first day of my corporate life is something that I owe to my professors at TCNJ.”

Gina M. Giamanco – Class of 2000

Director, Marketing and Communications

BearingPoint, Management & Technology Consultants

“One of the greatest decisions I made was to attend The College of New Jersey. Not only did I receive the best education possible but I have learned processes and practices that I continue to implement in my business career. TCNJ gave me the tools and leadership experiences needed to develop myself as women in business. For the past three years I have been working in sales at the largest cosmetic company in the world – an opportunity that was made available to me through TCNJ’s Career Day. Learning doesn’t end at graduation – TCNJ promotes an environment of academic knowledge that encourages students to continuously pursue degrees of higher learning. I am currently in my 2nd year at Loyola’s part time MBA program and have received numerous waivers from the courses I took at TCNJ. There are alot of choices for business schools but there is only one College of New Jersey .”

Kellie Miller – Class of 2001

Key Accounts Manager, L’Oreal Paris