School of Business Committees

Assessment Committee

The assessment committee reviews and monitors assurance of learning (AoL) activities, compiles annual reports, and shares AoL best practices and updates.

Undergraduate Curriculum Committee

The undergraduate curriculum committee makes recommendations concerning curricular issues, including new course and departmental and program proposals related to the academic mission of the School of Business. The committee reviews rigor, quality, and compliance with Academic Affairs and School of Business requirements concerning new programs, program structure, and new or revised course proposals.

Graduate Curriculum Committee

The graduate curriculum committee makes recommendations concerning curricular issues, including new courses and departmental and program proposals related to graduate programs in the School of Business.

Strategic Planning Committee

The strategic planning committee develops the strategic plan of the School of Business, vetting the proposal with all constituents. The committee monitors the progress of the goals, objectives, and action items, adapting the plan as needed over time after proper vetting with constituents. Dr. Susanna Monseau is the current Chair.

Career, Industry, and Mentorship (CIM) Committee

The career, industry, and mentorship (CIM) committee was formed in the fall of 2024. It explores career and corporate connections, industry engagement, and mentorship opportunities for all Business faculty and students. CIM will explore gaps and opportunities to collaborate with the Career Center, alumni, and professional associations